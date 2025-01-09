ABA Fuseini Blasts NPP’s Leadership Over Arrogance and Corruption

In an interview, Ghanaian politician and former Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu, ABA Fuseini, delivered a harsh critique of the Akufo-Addo administration, accusing it of arrogance, corruption, and a blatant disregard for the concerns of the Ghanaian people.

Fuseini’s remarks reflected the growing dissatisfaction with the New Patriotic Party (NPP), which he described as having grossly abused the mandate entrusted to it by the electorate.

Fuseini did not mince words as he blamed the NPP’s failings on what he described as their power-drunk approach to governance. He argued that the administration’s lack of accountability and insensitivity to public grievances had pushed Ghanaians to the brink. “When Ghanaians were complaining that life is hard, that their lands are being seized, and rivers polluted, Nana Akufo-Addo said to hell with them. He didn’t mind Ghanaians,” he said, painting a picture of a government disconnected from the struggles of ordinary citizens.

Central to Fuseini’s critique was his assertion that the NPP had relied on electoral manipulation rather than genuine support to maintain power. He alleged that ballot stuffing and other irregularities had tainted previous elections, particularly in the NPP stronghold of the Ashanti Region. “The NPP was not winning elections; they were stealing the mandate of the people,” he claimed, adding that recent elections exposed these practices when efforts to manipulate ballot boxes were thwarted.

Fuseini’s comments also delved into the character of President Akufo-Addo, whom he accused of displaying arrogance and a dismissive attitude toward accountability. According to him, Akufo-Addo’s leadership had been marked by a “Napoleonic syndrome,” a term he used to describe the President’s alleged insecurity about his stature and an overcompensating sense of authority. Fuseini pointed to the President’s remarks about never handing over power as evidence of this arrogance, saying, “He thought he was almost God.”

In stark contrast, Fuseini lauded President John Dramani Mahama as a leader with humility and a willingness to listen to the concerns of Ghanaians. He expressed confidence in Mahama’s ability to hold the Akufo-Addo administration accountable for alleged corruption and mismanagement. Fuseini vowed that under Mahama’s leadership, every instance of wrongdoing would be investigated, and those responsible would face justice. “Every single one of them will account—from Nana Akufo-Addo to Dr Bawumia to all their appointees,” he declared.

Fuseini’s vision for governance was clear: a government that listens to its people, admits its mistakes and places humility at the forefront of its leadership. He emphasized that arrogance and a sense of invincibility had no place in Ghana’s democracy. Reflecting on the NPP’s current state, he said, “Today, the NPP is like a man who has died in the market—do you need to announce it? It’s household information.”

The interview underscored a broader theme of frustration with governance in Ghana. Fuseini’s fiery rhetoric resonated with many Ghanaians who feel left behind by a government they once trusted. His remarks also hinted at the high stakes for the next administration, as citizens increasingly demand accountability, transparency, and a government that puts their needs first.

Fuseini’s words serve as both a critique of the past and a rallying cry for the future. Whether the National Democratic Congress (NDC) can deliver on the promises of accountability and humility remains uncertain.