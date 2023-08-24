Abandoned baby rescued from bush in Ghana

Personnel of the Ghana National Ambulance Service (NAS) rescued a month-old baby abandoned in a polythene bag in the bush near the Achimota Forest, one of the wooded areas in Accra, the capital of Ghana, an official said late Tuesday.

Spokesman for the NAS Simmons Kewura said its crew received a distress call telling the case and responded immediately.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the crew discovered a black polythene bag in the bush with the sound of a crying baby. The crew investigated and found a female baby wrapped in the polythene bag, and the baby was suffocating,” Kewura said.

“The crew quickly took the infant, unwrapped the head, and evaluated and monitored the vitals. The crew wrapped her in a blanket and brought her to the Achimota hospital along with four spectators,” Kewura added.

“The baby is still receiving treatment at the Achimota hospital,” Kewura said, adding they have reported the case to the police and an investigation is underway.