Abandoned deputy women’s organizer of NDC receives support from NPP

Jemila Fuseini, the Deputy Women Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Tarkwa and a princess of the Dagomba ethnic group, received an unexpected show of support from the opposition party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), also known as ‘Nasara’.

She was abandoned by her own party’s parliamentary candidate and members during her circumambulation. Despite this, she was overjoyed to receive love and support from the NPP. This unexpected support convinced her and the country that, despite differing political interests, there is unity in the nation.

Jemila, the first daughter of the late MBA Wulana Alhaji Fuseini Tolon (Baba Fuseini), felt very disappointed when the NDC did not show up to support her. However, her spirits were lifted when the Tarkwa Nasara of the NPP, led by the hardworking Nasara Coordinator, arrived with a massive crowd to show their support, thanks to the kindness of Member of Parliament Hon. George Mireku Duker.

In addition to the emotional support, Jemila received a large donation from the Nasara. She publicly expressed her disappointment with the NDC, especially its parliamentary candidate, for abandoning her in her time of need.

The Dagomba community was overjoyed and grateful for the opportunity to witness such a special and joyful moment of peace, happiness, harmony, and unity.

### About the Dagombas

The Dagomba are a significant ethnic group residing in northern Ghana. Their kingdom, known as Dagbon, was established centuries ago. It dominated an area near Dagomba’s capital, Yendi, located east of the White Volta River and north of Tamale. In the 1600s, the Gonja people attacked Dagbon from the west, forcing the Dagomba to flee their capital, which was then renamed Yendi Dabari, meaning “ruined Yendi”.

By the end of the 1600s, the Dagomba had established a new capital east of Tamale, near the border with Togo. In the early 1700s, they successfully drove out the oppressive Gonja. Today, the Dagomba are a powerful people who speak Dagbani, a Gur language.