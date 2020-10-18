Mr James Agalga, the Parliamentary Aspirant for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Builsa North Constituency of the Upper East Region, has said abandoned school projects initiated by the NDC government in the Constituency is detrimental to the improvement of education in the area.

He said the NDC government started the fencing of the Sandema Senior High School (SHS) to improve on discipline and security of the students, “that project was abandoned mid-way when we lost office and the Contractor continues to complain.”

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Sandema, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the area “We also started the Assembly Hall project in that same school, which was almost complete,” he said.

Mr Agalga insisted that the projects would have been completed if the government had not collateralized the GETfund.

Touching on his achievements in the Constituency, he said “I commissioned a fully completed girls’ dormitory block at Sandema Senior High School to improve on accommodation for students. So that was a single major intervention I did in that school.”

He said community members at Wiaga started a Senior High School on their own which he supported, “I put up a library complex initially for the township but when the school started, the building then became useful, so it formed part of the buildings they used to start that school.”

Mr Agalga noted that he further supported schools in the Constituency with computers, and said the Wiaga SHS received 15, Sandema SHS got 30, and the Sandema Senior Technical High School also received 30 computers to improve on Information and Communication Technology.

“Chuchuliga does not have a Senior High School, the community started something, they got the land, did the document, and when my attention was drawn, I intervened. I got friends to donate some colossal amounts of money towards the commencement of the project.

“At some point, I used the Common Fund to support the community in the construction work. When it got to the roofing, I roofed it. It is a giant six-unit classroom structure which would be used for the commencement of the Chuchuliga Senior High School,” Mr Agalga said.

According to the Parliamentary Aspirant, he had over the years supported several needy students in the Constituency to pay their school fees at both the SHS and tertiary levels and disclosed that he spent about Ghc100, 000.00 on fees last year.

On basic education, the Ranking Member on the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament said “The very first project I did upon becoming MP was the construction of a six-unit classroom block. When we left power, we mobilized community members, and through communal labour, we put up a three-unit classroom block here in Sandema.”

He said there was a similar three-unit classroom block at Nawasa a community at Chuchuliga where they mobilised community members and gave them materials to construct the school.