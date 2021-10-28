Abantu and WMC Congratulate Prof Appiah Amfo on her appointment

ABANTU FOR Development and The Women Manifesto Coalition (WMC) of Ghana has congratulated Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo for being appointed as the first female Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Legon.

Prior to her confirmation, Prof. Amfo served as acting Vice-Chancellor of the University, from August 2021. Before then, she was the Pro-Vice-Chancellor, in charge of academic and student affairs.

This is indeed a well-deserved success and an honour done her for her achievements and accomplishments in academia.

It is also by extension, a triumph for many other Ghanaian women and men especially those who believe that gender inclusion and women’s heightened visibility are critical in national development.

According to a statement issued and signed by ABANTU for Development & the Women’s Manifesto Coalition in Accra, there has been some increase in the number of women ascending to leadership positions in various Universities in the country.

We believe that the process should continue to ensure that the involvement of a critical mass of women academics in decision-making leads to a qualitative difference in the way the country’s institutions of higher learning are governed in terms of inclusiveness and equitable management.

This means that the structural and systemic limitations, the many challenges and barriers that women academics have to contend with are addressed to advance women’s progression to leadership positions in Universities just as in other public institutions.

“We take tremendous pride in the promotion of Prof. Amfo to the high profile position in institutional administration at the University of Ghana as this gives recognition to the remarkable work that women are performing in academia. We compliment Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo on her success and send our best wishes for the future.

We hope she will provide a powerful voice in the area of education and in support of considerations of diversity and inclusiveness.

We continue to wait with great optimism that institutions of higher learning and other national institutions will recognise the added value that women bring in securing comprehensive improved conditions for the country. Thank you for setting such a wonderful and historic example at the University of Ghana,” they stated.

ABANTU for Development, as a women’s rights policy advocacy organisation has directed its work since 1999 to examining, scrutinising and interrogating processes that perpetuate structural inequalities and exclusion in national management.

The organisation continues to build the capacity of women to participate in decision making at all levels, to enable them influence policies from a gender perspective for equality.

ABANTU and the WMC have therefore worked to support endeavours that enhance the promotion of gender sensitivity in leadership to address issues of inequalities as a matter of right and entitlement.

Below is the full statement

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh