ABANTU Applauds Prof Opoku-Agyemang’s Historic Election as Ghana’s First Female Vice-President

CONGRATULATORY MESSAGE TO GHANA’S FIRST FEMALE PRESIDENT –ELECT

ABANTU for Development wishes to congratulate Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, who has made history as Ghana’s First Female Vice-President-Elect.

We send you our warmest congratulations on your victory. We also wish to send you best wishes for your success as you prepare to take up the responsibilities and challenges of your high office.

This is a proud moment in Ghana’s history and we look forward to seeing you lead the process of deepening our quest for fairness and equality, as you bring your unique and important perspectives to add to the political and leadership role of women and girls in the democratic journey of Ghana. Indeed in your acceptance speech on 9th December, 2024, you assured the citizens of Ghana that you would hold the door open for many more women and girls to show up and claim their space in the governance and development process of Ghana.

Therefore, as we celebrate this moment, we also urge you to dedicate yourself to always ensuring that women form a critical part of the diverse group of citizens in the room as decisions are made. This is what will improve and enhance gender responsiveness in the implementation of legislation, development of national security frameworks, and policy outcomes for everyone.

We congratulate you once again, knowing that your appointment is another important step towards achieving gender equality in Ghana.

Thank you.

Dr. Rose Mensah-Kutin

Executive Director,

ABANTU for Development.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh