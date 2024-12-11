ABANTU, WMC Commend Jean Mensa for Steering 2024 Elections to Success

ABANTU for Development and the Women’s Manifesto Coalition (WMC) have applauded Mrs. Jean Adukwei Mensa, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, for her sterling performance as the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana.

ABANTU AND THE WOMEN’S MANIFESTO COALITION CONGRATULATE MRS. JEAN ADUKWEI MENSA, CHAIRPERSON OF THE ELECTORAL COMMISSION IN THE SUCCESSFUL CONDUCT OF THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL AND PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS IN GHANA

ABANTU for Development and The Women Manifesto Coalition (WMC) join hands to offer our sincerest congratulations to Mrs. Jean Adukwei Mensa on her sterling performance as the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana. This is indeed in recognition of a well-deserved success following the meticulous preparation and conduct of the Presidential and Parliamentary elections held on the 7th of December, 2024. It is also by extension, a triumph for many other Ghanaian women and men especially those who believe that gender inclusion and women’s heightened visibility and leadership are critical in national development.

ABANTU for Development, as a women’s rights policy advocacy organisation has directed its work since 1999 to examining, scrutinising and interrogating processes that perpetuate structural inequalities and exclusion in national management. The organisation continues to build the capacity of women to participate in decision making at all levels, to enable them influence policies from a gender perspective for equality. ABANTU has therefore worked to support endeavours for the promotion of gender sensitivity in leadership to address issues of inequalities as a matter of right and entitlement. We have always taken pride in the promotion of women to high profile positions knowing that barring structural patriarchal challenges, women largely excel when given a chance in managing critical institutions of state. Mrs. Jean Mensah’s success and leadership around the 2024 elections as she also did in 2020 in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, gives recognition to her capacity, efficiency and strength of character as well as the remarkable work that women are performing in critical state institutions.

We recognise that there has been a nominal increase in the number of women ascending to leadership positions in various sectors of the country. Unfortunately, the structural and systemic limitations, the many challenges and barriers that women in leadership have to contend with, do hinder women’s progression to leadership positions in governance just as it is in other public institutions.

We therefore compliment Mrs. Jean Mensah on her success and send her our best wishes. We are confident that she will remain steadfast and focused in serving the country by providing a powerful voice in the area of governance and in supporting considerations of diversity and inclusiveness.

We continue to work with great optimism that, institutions of governance and other national institutions will recognise the added value that women bring through their effective leadership. In securing the constitutional mandate of the Electoral Commission, we are hopeful that lives will be transformed through the delivery of relevant development policies, programmes and projects in the country.

Rose Mensah-Kutin

Executive Director

ABANTU for Development/

The Women’s Manifesto Coalition

P.O. Box K.D4, Kanda, Accra

December 9, 2024

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh