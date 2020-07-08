ABANTU FOR Development and The Women Manifesto Coalition (WMC) has applauded Professor (Mrs.) Rita Akosua Dickson for being appointed as the first women Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

This is indeed a well-deserved success and an honour done her for her achievements and accomplishments in the academia.

It is also by extension, a triumph for many other Ghanaian women and men especially those who believe that gender inclusion and women’s heightened visibility are critical in national development.

ABANTU for Development, as a women’s rights policy advocacy organisation has directed its work since 1999 to examining, scrutinising and interrogating processes that perpetuate structural inequalities and exclusion in national management.

The organisation continues to build the capacity of women to participate in decision making at all levels, to enable them influence policies from a gender perspective for equality.

ABANTU has therefore worked to support endeavours that supports the promotion of gender sensitivity in leadership to address issues of inequalities as a matter of right and entitlement.

More so, we take tremendous pride in the promotion of Prof. Dickson to the high profile position in institutional administration at KNUST as this gives recognition to the remarkable work that women are performing in academia.

Stressing that, they have recognised that there has been a nominal increase in the number of women ascending to leadership positions in various Universities in the country.

However, we believe that the involvement of a critical mass of women academics in decision-making can lead to a qualitative difference in the way the country’s institutions of higher learning are governed in terms of inclusiveness and equitable management.

Unfortunately, the structural and systemic limitations, the many challenges and barriers that women academics have to contend with do hinder women’s progression to leadership positions in Universities just as in other public institutions.

We compliment Professor (Mrs.) Rita Akosua Dickson on her success and send our best wishes for the future. We hope she will provide a powerful voice in the area of education and in support of considerations of diversity and inclusiveness.

We continue to wait with great optimism that institutions of higher learning and other national institutions will recognise the added value that women bring in securing comprehensive improved conditions for the country. Thank you for setting such a wonderful and historic example at KNUST.

Advertisements