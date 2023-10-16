Abbla Unique’s New Release ‘Mine’ Celebrates Triumph Over Life’s Challenges

Abbla Unique, the Ghanaian sensation known for her extraordinary talents in music, has dropped her latest single, “Mine” and is currently making the waves. This highly anticipated track follows her debut hit, “Lova Loca,” and is set to captivate audiences worldwide.

More than just a song, “Mine” stands as an anthem of empowerment and personal growth. Abbla Unique crafted this track to celebrate resilience and triumph over challenges, a reminder that brighter days always await, regardless of life’s obstacles. The lyrical snippet “gogo sege ye le Liza si” in “Mine” pays homage to the Togolese band Sassamaso’s song “Gogoloto.” Recorded and mastered by the talented Iyke Parker and webiejustdidit in vibrant Tema, Ghana, “Mine” presents Abbla Unique’s exceptional vocals in a sonically rich and immersive production.

Listeners can now groove to “Mine” as it’s available for streaming on all major platforms via https://shorturl.at/tvxy9. Join the celebration of Abbla Unique’s artistic journey and experience the magic she brings through her music.