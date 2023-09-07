ABCD Hub to train youth in hospitality sector

ABCD Hub, non-governmental organization (NGO) dedicated to job creation, in collaboration with BB Phlexi, a residential and commercial cleaning company, is set to organise a training programme on cleaning and housekeeping services for some youth in Ghana.

In a press statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, the landmark training programme is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 9th, 2023, at Negolodge, near the Dansoman SNITT Flat.

According to the Ghana Statistical Service,1.7 million people are currently unemployed in the first quarter of 2023.

According to the service, 7.14 percent of the youth population of the country within the age bracket of 18–24 is currently unemployed.

Due to this challenge, ABCD aims to use this training programme to equip the youth with skills relevant to the housekeeping and hospitality industries.

The influx of Diasporans returning to Ghana presents both a challenge and a unique opportunity for the youth in Ghana.

The diaspora community, with its specific service expectations, especially cleaning, housekeeping, and management, intersects perfectly with a local population seeking meaningful employment, heralding a chance to further invigorate Ghana’s economy.

Participants would be equipped with industry-relevant skills coupled with invaluable soft skills, such as self-accountability and effective communication.

According to the NGO, the training is not just ordinary training; it is a beacon of hope aimed particularly at women who frequently find themselves on the economic margins.

“Although the training programme is designed for women, men are encouraged to participate in order to promote inclusivity.

“The training programme which is free also affords participants the opportunity to demonstrate their skills to potential employers in the hospitality and cleaning industries,” the statement said.

It added that beyond the technicalities, the training is an avenue for personal growth and empowerment, a step towards financial independence and societal contribution.

Source : Simon Asare