Abd Traore: CEO of WatsUp TV Becomes First Ghanaian Based To Purchase An Angry Panda NFT

Abd Traore, The CEO of WatsUp TV, a digital television channel for the Pan-African Bi-Lingual community, has become the Ghanaian based to purchase an Angry Panda NFT worth $10,000 (7474 MATIC).

The Angry Panda team began running their private NFT Presale ahead of the launch of their first collection that’s attached to the release of the Angry Panda CEO, FRD’s music project titled “Raw & Unmixed EP”.

Abd Traore’s NFT is track 10 on the project which features him, highlighting certain details of his journey to becoming one of the most influential TV stakeholders in West and Central Africa.

His friendship with the Angry Panda CEO dates over a decade and he has stated that his purchase is a show of his faith in the project and what it is set to do.

In 2020, Abd Traore was named among the Most 100 Influential Young Africans by Advance Media and Africa Youth Awards.

The rich Ghanaian-based CEO was selected by virtual of his works in expanding coverage of his entertainment television channel, WatsUp TV across the continent through Satellite and Digital platforms.

In a similar report, the now-famous TikTok dancing pallbearers from Ghana have sold a meme NFT for $1 million, 2 years after going viral.

The pallbearers from Ghanaian won the hearts of the world with their stylish movement while conveying caskets of the bodies to their final destination during final funeral rites.

Source: Unitedshowbiz