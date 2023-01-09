ABD Traore Unveils New Private Jet Services called: “JetSila Private Jet“

Founder and CEO of WatsUp TV, Abdoulaye “ABD” Traore has officially announced the launching of his private jet services called “JetSila Private Jet .

The JetSila Private Jet which has commenced operations is poised to provide excellent luxury services to clients across the world.

According to CEO and Founder of JetSila Private Jet, the company would position and deepen the country’s quest as the gateway to the subregion for business and investment purposes.

This, the Business Mogul pointed out that private jet services will cater to high-end clientele with a sense of optimizing luxury, and for corporate executives seeking to leverage quick and efficient commute for the purpose of business.

“I’m very optimistic that this venture will also be creating jobs for the masses .

As I have enjoyed your support in my other adventures, I would appreciate your support and recommendation in my business.

If you require any service of private jet to any part of the world, you can definitely count on me,” he stated.

About JetSila Private Jet CEO

Abd Traore is a Guinean and Ghanaian based entertainment entrepreneur and television executive who is founder and CEO of WatsUp TV, WatsUp Magazine, 369 Live , Shob Group & JetSila Private Jet