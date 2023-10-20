Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi cautions against migration of Gaza citizens into Sinai

By
Xinhua
-
0


Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi stressed on Friday the importance of not allowing the exodus of civilians from war-torn Gaza into Egypt’s Sinai.

Sisi made the remarks during a meeting in the Egyptian capital Cairo with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, according to the Egyptian presidency.

“This is an extremely dangerous matter and may completely end the Palestinian cause,” Sisi warned.

The Egyptian president called for joint action to contain the developments in the Gaza Strip that may be “uncontrollable” in the region.

“Reviving the peace process should be one of the lessons we need to learn from this crisis, as well as giving hope to the Palestinians to establish their state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital,” the Egyptian president noted.

For his part, Sunak welcomed efforts made by Egypt to reopen the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza.

He said that Britain was committed to playing its part in helping the civilians of Gaza and alleviating the dire humanitarian situation there.

Since Oct. 7, the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and Israel have engaged in a bloody confrontation, leading to more than 5,000 deaths on both sides.

Send your news stories to [email protected] Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here