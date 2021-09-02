Abducted Catholic priest released in Cameroon’s restive Anglophone region

Gunmen have released a Catholic priest who was abducted Sunday in Cameroon’s restive Anglophone region of Southwest, authorities of Catholic Church in Cameroon said Wednesday.

The release of the priest was confirmed by Sebastine Sinju, Chancellor of the Diocese of Mamfe, in a statement.

No ransom was paid, he said.

On Sunday, gunmen who identified themselves as separatist fighters stormed the Catholic Church premises of Mamfe in the troubled region and abducted Julius Agbortoko, vicar general of the Mamfe Diocese who had just returned from pastoral visitation, demanding a ransom of 20 million xaf (about 36,038 U.S. dollars) for his release.

The Catholic Church has witnessed a series of attacks by gunmen since separatist fighters who want to create an independent nation in Cameroon’s two Anglophone regions started clashing with government forces in 2017. Enditem