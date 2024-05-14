Abducted University students rescued in central Nigeria

Nigerian government forces have rescued 14 victims of abduction in the country’s central region, including nine university students taken hostage Thursday night by a group of gunmen, the army said.

The nine abducted students of the state-owned Confluence University of Science and Technology, in the Okene area of the central state of Kogi, and the five other rescuees, were freed over the weekend by government forces and local vigilante groups inside a forest, the Nigerian Army said on Sunday in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The gunmen had attacked at least three lecture halls at the university Thursday night, the school’s vice chancellor, Abdulrahman Asipita, told reporters earlier.