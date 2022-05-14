Abduction of 12 workers halts road construction in Cameroon

The abduction of 12 workers has stalled work to rehabilitate and construct a major road in Cameroon’s English-speaking region of Southwest, authorities said on Friday.

A road roller and motor grader were also torched in the attack last Saturday in Ekombe, where the workers were constructing the Kumba-Ekondo Titi road, government spokesman Rene Emmanuel Sadi said.

The road project began in 2016 but was halted in 2018 after gunmen killed two workers, including a Tunisian national.

Construction restarted last March but was interrupted again by the latest attack, Sadi said.

“While unconditionally condemning these irresponsible and harmful terrorist acts, the government of the republic once again commends the sense of patriotism, collaboration and bravery showcased by the people of Big Ekombe mobilized to put up a fierce resistance to these criminals,” he said in a statement.

“The government of the republic urges the population to be more vigilant and continue to have trust in public authorities,” Sadi said.

Ekombe is one of the strongholds of separatist fighters who have been clashing with government forces since 2017 in Cameroon’s two English-speaking regions of Northwest and Southwest. Enditem