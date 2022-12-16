Abdul Aziz Nurudeen Contract Extended

Hearts of Oak and Abdul Aziz Nurudeen have agreed to a contract extension that would keep him with the Accra-based team through 2025.

Nurudeen, who has been sidelined by an injury this season, will continue to play with Hearts of Oak for another three years.

He signed a long-term contract with Hearts in January 2020 after leaving Vision FC.

Nurudeen rose to become one of the league’s top midfielders, but an injury forced him off the team’s roster before the 2022–23 campaign.

In an effort to quickly return to activity, he was rushed to South Africa for surgery.

Nurudeen wants to get back into play as soon as possible before the season is over.

In 2019, the midfielder competed for Ghana’s under-23 national football team. He was chosen to be a member of the squad in November 2019 in preparation for the 2019 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations in Egypt. He participated in two of the tournament’s games.