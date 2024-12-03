Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr. Declares Support for NPP Ahead of December 7 Elections

Renowned journalist and editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr., has publicly declared his support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the December 7 general elections.

In a passionate message shared on social media, Baako creatively tied his surname to the party’s position on the ballot, urging Ghanaians to cast their votes for the NPP. “My name is BAAKO. I will vote for Number ONE (BAAKO) on the Presidential Ballot on December 7th! I appeal to the good people of Ghana to do the same! I pray Number ONE (BAAKO) triumphs. FINGERS CROSSED!” he wrote, expressing hope for a victory that aligns with his vision for the country’s future.

Acknowledging the expected backlash from his public endorsement, Baako remained undeterred, expressing his readiness to face any criticism. “I know the usual suspects would come raining insults and threaten brimstone and fire here! I will tolerate their predictably robotic character assassinations and personality attacks. Blocking is alien to my political and communication DNA!” he said, maintaining his stance despite the anticipated vitriol.

Baako, known for his resilience in the face of adversity, reaffirmed his commitment to free speech, a cornerstone of democracy. “I have the shock absorbers to contain their legendary nuisance! Their political antecedents did worse to me. All I would say is that FREE SPEECH is not a CRIME!” he concluded, addressing potential detractors with a defiant call for the protection of democratic expression.