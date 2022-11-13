Abdul Nasir Saani retains UWR NDC Chairman post

The incumbent Upper West Regional Chairman, Mr Abdul Nasir Saani, and Secretary, Mr Charles Lwanga Puozuing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have secured another four-year term to lead the party in the region.

Mr Saani, known within the political landscape as “Chairman BUNAS” beat his sole contender, Alhaji Alhassan Adam, also referred to as “The Unifier” by 227 votes to 157 votes out of 384 valid votes cast.

The Vice Chairmen elected were Mr Kwame Mumuni and Mr Musah Issah, who went unopposed.

Also, Mr Charles Lwanga Puozuing, the incumbent Secretary of the party garnered 233 votes out of 384 valid votes cast against Mr Nicodemus N.B.D. Dery who had 151 votes, to retain his seat while Alhaji Nurah Issah Danwana, the Vice Secretary, went unopposed.

On the Women Organiser position, Madam Prisca Domenyevi Kuupol Bagonluri pulled 21 out of 38 valid votes cast to stand elected with Madam Khalida Seidu and Madam Florence Kpan as her deputies.

Mr Ali Adamu Osman, the Upper West Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, who supervised the elections, announced the results at about 1750hours at the Wa Technical institute where the election took place at the weekend.

The new executives were sworn into office shortly after the declaration by the electoral commission and they pledged to capture all the eleven parliamentary seeds for the party during the 2024 general election.

Mr Saani expressed gratitude to the delegates for supporting his course as the chairman by retaining him to continue with the works for the party for the next four years.

“I want to assure everyone that we will work together as a team. I am opening my doors to all. There is no loser, there is no winner. We have all won, NDC has won.

“Now our main aim is to take all the eleven seats as we promised the people of the Upper West Region”, Mr Naasir said.

Mr Puozuing also indicated that those who were retained in the contest signified their hard work and dedication to the party and pledged that they would double their efforts for the success of the party come 2024.

On her part, Madam Bagonluri, did not mince words to thank the delegates for the confidence reposed in her saying, “Going forward there are a lot of things I have put in place to promote the development of women and young ladies in the region.”

On his part, Alhaji Amidu Suleman, the Chairman of the Regional Election Committee of the party, expressed hope that the new leaders chosen were the competent ones that would lead the party to victory.

Other elected executives were: Mr Thomas Saad Ngminbahaara, Organiser; Mr Iddrisu Mahmoud, Deputy Organiser; Mr Abdulai Batiah Santi, Treasurer; Mr Abudu Kanchuo Aminu, Deputy Treasurer; Mr Issah Kantagyere Issahaku, Communication Officer and Madam Eunice Kaminta, Deputy Communication Officer.

The rest were: Mr Yahaya Dauda Mwining Pagro-olo, Zongo Caucus, and Mr Basiera Sankaara, Youth Organiser, with Mr Zakaria Abdul-Rahamn Markus and Mr Joseph Sungbuobu Banye as Deputy Youth Organisers.