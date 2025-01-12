Abdul Salis Samed Makes Long-Awaited Sunderland Debut in FA Cup Defeat

Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Salis Samed finally made his highly anticipated debut for Sunderland on Saturday, January 11, 2025, coming off the bench in their 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Stoke City at the Stadium of Light.

After an eight-month injury layoff, Samed’s debut marked a significant moment for the 23-year-old, who joined Sunderland on a season-long loan from French Ligue 1 side RC Lens in August 2024. Despite the disappointing result, Samed’s return to action showcased glimpses of his talent, offering Sunderland fans a preview of the quality they have been eagerly awaiting.

Introduced in the 79th minute as a substitute for Harrison Jones, Samed wasted no time in making an impact. He displayed composure on the ball and efficiency, registering an impressive 94% pass accuracy—completing 33 of his 35 attempted passes, according to Sofascore. Defensively, the Ghanaian demonstrated his skills by winning two ground duels, making a tackle, blocking a shot, and recording an interception.

However, the match ended on a sour note for Samed as a late lapse in concentration allowed Stoke’s Niall Ennis to score the decisive goal in extra time, sealing Sunderland’s exit from the competition.

While Sunderland’s FA Cup campaign came to an end, Samed’s performance provides a promising foundation for his comeback. As the Black Cats continue their push for promotion in the Championship, Samed’s return to form will be crucial for the team’s ambitions in the second half of the season.

For the Ghanaian midfielder, this debut represents an important first step in rebuilding his career after months of recovery, and fans will be watching closely to see how he develops in the coming months as Sunderland seeks a return to the Premier League.