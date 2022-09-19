Abeadze State College cries over Lack of infrastructure

The Abeadze State College in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region is grappling with infrastructure and furniture deficits amid a steady increase in the school’s population.

The situation has compelled authorities to convert the school’s assembly hall, which doubles as the dining hall, into classrooms for some three classes.

Some 600 students are left with no choice but to lean on walls or sit on classroom floors during classes for a lack of writing desks.

At the dormitory, the absence of bed frames had forced students to lay their beds on the bare floor which they said left them with body aches.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Master Edward Addinortey Nartey, a day student said inadequate furniture had compelled them to use the floor as desks.

“This problem has been with us for two years and needs urgent attention, the Government must look our way,” he added.

Master Foster Armstrong, another student, said the congestion in their dormitories had barred free movements, adding that “ our trunks alone have become objects of destruction in our dorms, we get our legs injured every day”.

An authority, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the school which has a population of 1,078 has six computers, 450 classroom desks, 120 beds and a 62-seater bus.

The source said the challenges of the school were the major cause of truancy among students as the environment for teaching and learning was not conducive.

“We did not have an option but to give the limited chairs to the third years and a few of the second years, honestly speaking all first-year students sit on the floor in their classrooms.

“The situation is bad and we need help, our students need to feel safe, we have no fence wall and that makes it easy for intruders to move in and out of the school anytime putting our lives in danger, ” the source lamented.

The source blamed the many challenges on the large student population the free Senior High School (SHS) policy had attracted, putting pressure on the limited resources of the school.

“The students here are not different from the students in other schools enjoying the best of their schools, we plead with Government, corporate bodies and individuals to step into our situation and better our conditions”.

When contacted Mr Ike Lord Enu, Mfantseman Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), reiterated Government’s commitment to ensuring that students had a conducive learning environment to accelerate academic excellence.

“Very soon, your woes would be a thing of the past, but while you wait, do not relent in your studies amidst your difficulties,” he stated.

He announced that the school would soon have an eight-unit classroom block and Electronic library (E-library) to improve the quality of teaching and learning.

The Abeadze State College was established in 2004 as a Community Senior High School under the leadership of Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi VII, Paramount Chief of Abeadze Traditional Area.

However, the school was closed down in 2017 and was re-established in 2018 by the Government of Ghana with 114 students.