Ghana football legend, Abedi Ayew Pele displayed his table tennis skills to the admiration of some sports journalists on Thursday at the Kawukudi depot of Decathlon Ghana.

The former Olympic Marseille top star who has retired and living in his home country, said he has been staying fit and continues to engage in various exercises.

Abedi Pele, 56, who captained the Black Stars of Ghana won the UEFA Champions League with Olympic Marseille and enjoyed successful stints with clubs including Real Tamale United, Al-Saad, FC Zurich, Lille, Lyon, and a few others.

He made 77 appearances for the Black Stars and scored 33 goals to bring joy to the West African country.

He was voted African Best Footballer of the Year three times continuously. All his sons and brothers (family) are gifted footballers.

Abedi who was instrumental in South Africa hosting the FIFA World Cup in 2010 on African soil is an Ambassador Extra Ordinary.