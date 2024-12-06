Abedi Pele Remains Optimistic About Ghana’s Football Future Despite Recent Setbacks

Despite Ghana’s recent struggles in international football, legendary footballer Abedi Pele remains hopeful about the future of the sport in the country.

The three-time African Footballer of the Year winner was present as his team, FC Nania, took on the Ghana Black Galaxies, who are preparing for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers, at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram. Pele’s confidence stands in stark contrast to the concerns of many Ghanaians, who are still reeling from the national team’s disappointing performance in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers. The Black Stars’ failure to qualify for the continental tournament for the first time in two decades has raised questions about the state of Ghanaian football.

However, the 60-year-old football icon remains undeterred, insisting that the future of Ghana football is “in the making.” Pele explained, “For me, the future is in the making. The future of Ghana football is in the making. The reason is, when you are born in this country and you are playing for the national team, the bond, the hunger to succeed, the courage, the determination is paramount.”

As the Black Galaxies gear up for the CHAN tournament, Pele’s presence and his words of encouragement are expected to serve as a motivational boost for the players. While the path ahead may be challenging, Pele’s unwavering optimism offers a reminder that Ghanaian football has the potential for brighter days ahead.

The Black Galaxies will face their arch-rivals Nigeria later this month in the CHAN playoff round. The first leg will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium between December 20-22, 2024, before heading to Nigeria for the second leg, scheduled for December 27-29, 2024.