Abednego Tetteh – rejected by Accra Hearts of Oak, now leading scorer in GPL at Bibiani Gold Stars

Abednego Tetteh confident of ending 2022/23 Ghana Premier League (GPL) campaign with 20 goals

Bibiani Gold Stars striker, Abednego Tetteh says he is aiming to end the ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League campaign with a 20-goal tally.

The 32-year-old lanky striker has been unstoppable since joining Gold Stars.

The ex – Accra Hearts of Oak striker is currently leading the goal king chat of the GPL with 16 goals in 27 league matches.

The in-form striker who wants to feature for the national team, Black Stars scored two goals against relegated Kotoku Royals at the Dun’s Park.

With just two games to end the season, the former Hearts of Oak and Bechem United forward is confident of adding to the numbers in his quest to clinch the golden boot this season.

“I am hoping I get four more goals out of the two goals to take my tally to 20 this season,” he told the media.

Abednego Tetteh’s Bibiani Gold Stars face Karela United next at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park on Sunday, May 4, and close up the exciting season at home against Accra Lions at the Dun’s Park.