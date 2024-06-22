Abeiku Jackson Breaks National Swimming Record at BRICS 2024 Games

Abeku Jackson has made waves at the BRICS 2024 Games in Kazan, Russia, by smashing a national record in the Finals of the 50 meters Butterfly Men, securing his second bronze medal of the event.

The previous national record stood at 24.03 seconds, but Abeku Jackson eclipsed this with a new record time of 23.87 seconds, marking a significant achievement in Ghanaian swimming.

The Presidents of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and Ghana Swimming Association (GSA) have extended their congratulations to Abeku Jackson for his outstanding performance. His success at the BRICS Games highlights his dedication and prowess in the sport, earning him accolades both nationally and internationally.

Abeku Jackson’s continued success is a testament to his talent and hard work, inspiring the next generation of swimmers in Ghana and beyond. As he continues to compete, he remains a symbol of excellence and determination in the world of swimming.