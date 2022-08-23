Abeiku Jackson makes gold at CANA Senior African Swimming Championships

Ghana’s number one male swimmer Abeiku Jackson has once again stood tall on the medal podium at a major international meeting.

Jackson swam brilliantly to win a gold medal for Ghana in the final of the Men’s 100 metres Butterfly with a time of 53.89 seconds.

The Ghanaian has become a crowd puller following his exploits over the years in the pool since his early teens and is a big attraction at the ongoing XV African Swimming and Open Water Championship in Tunisia.

The 22 year old also swam a time of 24.08 seconds for silver as he narrowly missed out on another gold medal in the Men’s 50 metres Butterfly.

His gold winning performance was clearly appreciated by the crowd as he drew loud cheers at the finish and a standing ovation.

Jackson who is the captain of Ghana’s swimming team, was also an outside medal prospect at the recently ended 2022 Commonwealth Games, but missed out on a medal at the finals in Birmingham.

The Ghana Swimming Association has sent a congratulatory message to Jackson in Tunis for once again hoisting high the flag of Ghana through his exploits.

The CANA Senior African Swimming Championships which brings together the finest swimmers on the continent will end on Thursday 25 August 2022.

GOC Communications