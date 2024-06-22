Abeiku Jackson Sets New National Record at BRICS 2024 Games

Abeiku Jackson, Ghana’s celebrated swimmer, has set a new national record and achieved a lifetime best in the 100m Butterfly Men at the BRICS 2024 Games held in Kazan, Russia.

Jackson’s remarkable performance earned him a bronze medal with a time of 53.08 seconds.

This achievement marks a significant milestone for Jackson, a two-time Olympian, who continues to strive for excellence in his sport. With his sights set on the 2024 Paris Games, Jackson is determined to improve his times and represent Ghana on the global stage once again.

Both the Ghana Olympic Committee and the Ghana Swimming Association have extended their heartfelt congratulations to Jackson for his outstanding performance and dedication to the sport. His success serves as an inspiration to many and highlights the potential of Ghanaian athletes on the international stage.