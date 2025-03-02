Abeiku Santana Assumes Deputy Role at Ghana Tourism Authority, Vows Partnership with CEO

Media icon and tourism advocate Abeiku Santana has officially stepped into his new position as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), pledging close collaboration with CEO Maame Efua Houadjeto to advance the nation’s tourism ambitions.

The appointment, celebrated by industry insiders, positions Santana to leverage his decades of media influence and grassroots tourism advocacy to amplify Ghana’s global appeal.

During a formal meeting with Houadjeto this week, Santana emphasized unity at the leadership level, praising her extensive background in hospitality, international trade exhibitions, and conference planning. “Her expertise is precisely what our sector needs to align with President Mahama’s vision for tourism as an economic pillar,” Santana stated. “This isn’t about titles—it’s about combining our strengths to unlock Ghana’s untapped potential.”

Santana’s transition from media to public service underscores a strategic push to bridge cultural promotion with policy execution. For years, his radio shows and travel campaigns have spotlighted Ghana’s festivals, historic sites, and eco-tourism gems, earning him recognition as one of the sector’s most vocal champions. Now, insiders speculate his grassroots approach could inject fresh momentum into national strategies, particularly in marketing and community-driven tourism projects.

The move also signals a broader trend of media personalities entering governance roles to drive sector-specific change. Unlike ceremonial appointments, Santana’s deputy role places him directly within the GTA’s decision-making framework, tasked with expanding partnerships, improving tourist infrastructure, and addressing longstanding challenges like seasonal visitor fluctuations.

Houadjeto, appointed CEO in 2023, brings a corporate rigor to the authority, with a résumé that includes organizing high-profile international expos. Her collaboration with Santana—a household name with deep local ties—could create a dynamic balance of global strategy and domestic engagement. “This isn’t just about attracting tourists,” Santana added. “It’s about creating sustainable opportunities for Ghanaians, from artisans to tour guides.”

Industry analysts note the timing is critical. Ghana’s tourism sector, which contributed 5.5% to GDP pre-pandemic, seeks to surpass 2019’s record 1.1 million international arrivals. Challenges remain, including visa accessibility and competition from regional destinations like Senegal and Rwanda. Yet Santana’s appointment reflects confidence in his ability to craft relatable narratives—a skill honed through years of storytelling on air.

Critics, however, urge caution, noting that media influence doesn’t always translate to bureaucratic efficacy. Others counter that Santana’s hands-on experience, including spearheading initiatives like “Visit Ghana Year” campaigns, equips him to navigate policy hurdles. “He understands both the microphone and the marketplace,” remarked travel entrepreneur Nana Ama Dokua. “That duality matters.”

As Santana adapts to his desk, expectations are high. Top of his agenda? Expanding digital outreach to target younger travelers, enhancing heritage site preservation, and boosting intra-African tourism. With the GTA also eyeing UNESCO collaborations and eco-lodge investments, the deputy CEO’s media savvy could prove pivotal in shifting perceptions of Ghana from a “stopover” to a premier destination.

For now, all eyes are on this partnership. In a sector where culture and commerce intersect, Santana and Houadjeto’s success may well depend on their ability to harmonize vision with action—one campaign, one policy, and one community at a time.