Abeiku Santana encourages creative arts players to pursue further studies

Ace broadcaster, Gilbert Aggrey, affectionately called Abeiku Santana, has encouraged creative arts players to pursue further studies in order to broaden their knowledge.
Abeiku Santana at the weekend earned another Master’s Degree from the University of Ghana Business School in Marketing Strategy.
According to him, with such credentials and understanding of the creative economy, the sector would be on the right footing to thrive .
“Learning never exhausts the mind, if you have the ability, the time and the resources, I encourage you, my colleagues in the creative arts space to pursue further studies for academic excellence” Abeiku Santana advised.
Speaking to The Spectator, Abeiku Santana said, he had researched on the Quality of Service rendered in the hotel industry with customer satisfaction as the basis of his research, adding that he had identified some gap in his research findings.
The multiple award winning media personality said the dynamics of businesses changed after the Covid-19 pandemic so he needed to find out how operators were using innovative techniques to solve problems.
This he said has equipped him to advise entrepreneurs investing in the hospitality industry.
Abeiku Santana also holds a Master’s Degree in Tourism and Hospitality Management from the University of Cape Coast and a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration from GIMPA.
He has had an illustrious career in the media space spanning more than two decades and he is arguably the most decorated media personality in Ghana.
He was inducted into the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) in 2008 and he is a member of the International Association of Travel and Tourism Professionals (SKAL), Tour Operators Union of Ghana, Advertising Association of Ghana, among others.
By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme