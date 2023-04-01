Abeiku Santana encourages creative arts players to pursue further studies

Ace broadcaster, Gilbert Ag­grey, affectionately called Abeiku Santana, has en­couraged creative arts players to pursue further studies in order to broaden their knowledge.

Abeiku Santana at the weekend earned another Master’s Degree from the University of Ghana Business School in Marketing Strategy.

According to him, with such credentials and un­derstanding of the creative economy, the sector would be on the right footing to thrive .

“Learning never exhausts the mind, if you have the ability, the time and the resources, I encourage you, my colleagues in the cre­ative arts space to pursue further studies for academic excellence” Abeiku Santana advised.

Speaking to The Spectator, Abeiku Santana said, he had researched on the Quality of Service rendered in the hotel industry with customer satisfac­tion as the basis of his research, adding that he had identified some gap in his research findings.

The multiple award winning media personality said the dy­namics of businesses changed af­ter the Covid-19 pandemic so he needed to find out how operators were using innovative techniques to solve problems.

This he said has equipped him to advise entrepreneurs investing in the hospitality industry.

Abeiku Santana also holds a Master’s Degree in Tourism and Hospitality Manage­ment from the Universi­ty of Cape Coast and a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration from GIMPA.

He has had an illustrious career in the media space spanning more than two decades and he is arguably the most decorated media personality in Ghana.

He was inducted into the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) in 2008 and he is a member of the International Associ­ation of Travel and Tourism Professionals (SKAL), Tour Operators Union of Ghana, Advertising Association of Ghana, among others.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme