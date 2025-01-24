Abeiku Santana invited to 7th Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation summit

Mr Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey, also known as Abeiku Santana, the Chief Executive Officer of Kaya Tours, will be one of the highly prominent guests at the 7th Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Summit in Kenya.

The summit, scheduled for January 29, 2025, will see travel professionals and specialists study the newest trends and technical solutions aimed at transforming the business.

Africa Tourism Partners is organising the event in partnership with UN Tourism, BDO, Teams Africa, and the Kenya Tourism Board.

Abeiku Santana, who is one of the continent’s leading tourism figures, is expected to make a presentation at the summit as he shares in-depth knowledge about how to develop Africa’s tourism industry.

With over 20 years of experience in tourism marketing, Abeiku Santana expressed excitement about the invitation on his social media pages, stating his dedication to making an impact on the programme.

Participants of the summit are expected to develop ways to accelerate travel technology, tourism innovation, tourism entrepreneurship, and startups, as well as career guidance and investment opportunities.

The inaugural Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Summit and Challenge was launched in Durban, South Africa, in 2019.

Thereafter, it was hosted by the Government of Rwanda in 2020, by the Government of Ghana in 2021, and the Government of Namibia from 2022 to 2024.