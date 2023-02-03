Abeiku Santana must be celebrated – Attractive Mustapha

Journalist and Blogger Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah known in showbiz circles as Attractive Mustapha has clapped back at people trolling renowned media personality Abeiku Santana over a picture with former President John Agyekum Kuffour.

In a post on social media, Attractive Mustapha eulogized the senior broadcaster and advised critics to rather celebrate and learn from him.

Read his post below;

Abeiku Santana is one of the gurus in Ghana’s entertainment industry. His impact in showbiz and tourism is priceless and has remained very relevant for over two decades with valuable experience and knowledge.

He has nurtured and promoted many successful musicians, actors and industry players.

You can only make fun on him if you don’t know how he is valued and held in high esteem by very powerful and influential people in the country and Ghanaians living abroad.

A person who can make one call and get you a deal worth a fortune. He connects peers to destiny helpers with ease and embraces other people’s growth without a pinch of jealousy.

A top notch entertainer, marketer ,tourism ambassador and CEO of several businesses that employ many of our youth yet very affable. He is one of the richest in the industry.

He deserves celebration considering his progress, achievements and efforts to upgrade the youth over the years.

Don’t be deceived, it’s not everyone that loves to flaunt their wealth and properties on social media and don’t mistake his humility for poverty.

If you think this is nonsense just pause and reflect over the fact that God helps people through men, and Abeiku Santa is a classical example of such men.

Drink your Gari without sugar and be asking WKHKYD. )KHKYWNNWS 🤣🤣

By Attractive Mustapha