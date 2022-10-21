Abeiku Santana receives alumni award from UCC

Renowned Ghanaian broadcaster, Mr. Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey, popularly known as Abeiku Santana, has received an alumni award from the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

Abeiku Santana, who has a Master’s Degree in Tourism Management from the UCC, was honoured for projecting the name of the institution in various endeavours.

He currently works with Despite Media and has had a distinguished career in radio broadcasting spanning over two decades, and is one of Ghana’s most popular radio presenters.

Abeiku Santana, after receiving the award, said: “I deem it a great honour to receive this great recognition from my alma mater, and it further encourages me to do more for the betterment of humanity.

“This honour means a lot to me and I want to dedicate it to my family, especially my wife, who has been supportive of the numerous successes I have achieved over the years.”

Abeiku Santana, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Kaya Tours, has contributed to the growth of Ghana’s tourism industry as he was adjudged the Tourism Oriented Media Personality at the 2020 National Tourism Awards.

In 2020, he gained a special recognition award as the Exclusive Man of the Year for his exploits in tourism marketing and promotion, using his platform to promote Ghana’s tourism.

The 2021 Radio and Television Personality of the Year is one of the topmost personalities in Ghana’s music space, having contributed to the unearthing of numerous musical talents over his over 20 years in the music industry.