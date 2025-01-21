Abeiku Santana receives YouTube Award as partner

Celebrated Ghanaian media personality Abeiku Santana has received a Silver Creator Award from YouTube, the world’s most popular video streaming platform.

This comes after the astute broadcaster surpassed 100,000 subscribers on the Abeiku Santana TV platform on YouTube, celebrating his insightful content creation.

Mr. Neal Mohan, YouTube’s CEO, in a letter, congratulated Abeiku Santana TV for developing a great YouTube community.

“We are proud to honour your impressive milestone of reaching 100,000 subscribers with the Silver Creator Award. Congratulations!

“We know that you have many more stories to share with your community. And we know that you have more stories to share with your community.

“And we know your fans can’t wait for you to amaze them even more with your commitment and creativity. So, keep creating and building, and we’re here to support you along the way,” excerpts of the letter said.

The Abeiku Santana TV platform, created several years ago, has shared insightful content related to entertainment, lifestyle, travel, and cultural insights.

Through his unique perspective and charismatic presentation of Abeiku Santana, the platform has become one of the fastest-growing entertainment platforms, not only in Ghana but across the world.

Abeiku Santana, after receiving the silver YouTube plaque, expressed heartfelt gratitude towards his subscribers for their unwavering support throughout his journey.

“I am filled with excitement after receiving this accolade from YouTube, and I want to say a big thank you to my fans who have supported me over the years.

“We are committed to uploading high-quality videos, crafted with care while showcasing the rich culture of Ghana,” said Abeiku Santana.