Abeiku Santana to host Housing exhibition at Wembley stadium in UK

Versatile radio and TV personality Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana will be hosting the 2022 edition of housing exhibition and diaspora Ghana property Awards at the Wembley stadium in the United Kingdom.

The special guests for the housing exhibition and awards which is scheduled for 5th November, 2022 include the Minister of Works & Housing Hon. Francis Asenso Boakye, GREDA President – Mr. Patrick Ebo Bonful, Ghana High Commission to UK and a number of dignitaries.

The first edition of the exhibition was held last year at the Embassy of Ghana in London by Ghana Property Awards in partnership with the ministry of works and housing and State Housing Company in the UK and the US.

The organizers anticipate a larger number of patrons this year.

It is a free event for all those who have registered to exhibit their properties and guests.

Top companies who have registered to attend and participate in the event include Goldkey Properties

Mayfair Eststes

Rehoboth Properties

Sucasa Properties

Elbeam Properties

Adom Group

JL Properties

Mortgage Banks

FNB Bank

Republic Bank

Stanbic Bank

And UK Lamonade Finance and NALA

<img src=”https://attractivemustapha.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/1969F0E9-9268-494C-967F-6C575FCE1244-211×300.jpeg” alt=”housing exhibition and diaspora Ghana property Awards” width=”211″ height=”300″ class=”size-medium wp-image-21232″ /> housing exhibition and diaspora Ghana property Awards