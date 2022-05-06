Abena Akuaba Appiah poised to break beauty stereotypes, diversify international pageant industry

Ghanaian-American Miss Abena Akuaba Appiah was crowned Miss Grand International in 2020/2021, making history as the first African-American woman to win this prestigious Crown.

MGI pageant is one of the top Three beauty pageants in the world initiated from Thailand, it’s aim is to create awareness for war and violence happening around us and to be the voice for change. The major vision of MGI is to have it’s partners, viewers and participants join the “STOP THE WAR AND VIOLENCE”campaign.

During an Interview with the National Director of Miss Grand Ghana (MGG), She said MGG beauty pageant aims at building confidence, elegance, eloquence, poise and intelligence in our women. Her goal is to break beauty stereotypes and to diversify the international pageant industry. With her experience, she hopes to produce more international Queens hailing from Ghana.

She Emphasized that as a queen her aim is to inspire and motivate young women to be the best version of themselves and to encourage them to follow their dreams and passions. her ultimate vision is to create an organisation that will help individuals especially women to feel confident after suffering from abuse, bullying or intimidation.

She said 16 ladies will represent a region in Ghana, their eligibility is solely determine by their Advocacy, their involvement in humanitarian work, intelligence, poise and elegance.

Miss Abena Akuaba Appiah stated that Miss Grand Ghana competition is opened to all women of Ghanaian heritage or all Women with residency in Ghana. The age qualification is between 18 to 28 years old.

This year’s winner will travel to Bali Indonesia to compete with a hundred women from around the world.