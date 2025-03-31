Abena Ghana’s ‘The Journey’ Returns with Exciting Belgium Episode on Adom TV

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Abena Ghana is set to captivate audiences once again with a brand-new season of The Journey, her acclaimed television talk show on Adom TV. This time, the show takes a compelling turn as it explores life in the diaspora, with a special focus on Ghanaians living in Belgium.

The much-anticipated Belgium episode premieres this Friday, April 4, 2024, at 11:30 AM on Adom TV, promising a powerful mix of education, motivation, and inspiration.

In this new season, viewers can expect heartfelt stories from Ghanaians who have made Belgium their home. The episode sheds light on the realities of migration—how individuals struggled to travel abroad, the challenges they faced in securing citizenship and passports, and the relentless hustle that has shaped their successes. Each story aims to inspire and assure viewers that with hard work and determination, success is within reach.

Over the years, The Journey has built a strong connection with its audience, receiving positive feedback and personal testimonies from viewers who relate deeply to the guests’ experiences. Many have shared how the show has given them hope for the future, making it a must-watch program for those seeking inspiration.

This season was made possible through the unwavering support of Adom TV and the generous contributions of sponsors, including Time Herbal Mixture, Medimafo Herbal Hospital, Givers Clean Care, Nyadua Herbal Mixture, Konamah Entertainment, and CEO Noks TV Africa in Belgium. Special appreciation also goes to Queenie Shipping, Dennaac Travel Consult, Anniluv Shapewear, King Solomon Trading, and Macdens Electrical for their invaluable support in Belgium.

Don’t miss this thought-provoking new episode of The Journey with Abena Ghana—tune in this Friday at 11:30 AM on Adom TV for an unforgettable experience.