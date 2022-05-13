Abena Korkor, Efia Odo Must Be Arrested For Sharing Nudes On Social Media – Maurice Ampaw

Private legal practitioner, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has called on the Police Administration to arrest Ghanaian female socialite Efia Odo and Abena Korkor with immediate effect following her ‘indecent’ public behavior.

Efia Odo and Abena Korkor have come under immense criticism over consistent share of nudes on social media.

Abena Korkor on Tuesday left many people stunned after she shared her nak*d photo and videos online.

However, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw, speaking to the Anopa Nkomo morning show on Kingdom FM believes the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, must act swiftly and arrest Efia Odo and Abena Korkor because they are acting as a bad example to the youth with her public indecency which is criminal.

According to him, the exposure of nudes is against the criminal offensive act, the cyber crime act and the public decency act of the 1992 Constitutions of the country.

To him, there is no difference between Efia Odo’s action and that of fellow actress Akuapem Polo, who showed her nudity to her son. Therefore, the same law which got Polo arrested must take effect.

“When women exposes themselves naked, its criminal offense, yes, its criminal offense especially when it is done internationally. If these things have gone to the notice of the cyber crime office and the IGP they will act on it”

According to him that kind of protestation is an attitude he attributed to the high indiscipline in the Ghanaian society leading to many uncultured practices.

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako/Kingdomfmonline.com