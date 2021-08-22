Abesim Murder: Acting IGP appeals for community support for expeditious investigation

The Acting Inspector General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare has appealed to the Abesim Community to support police investigations with any “little” information in connection with the tragic murder of the three young men in the town.

Describing the incident as painful and worrying, the IGP entreated the deceased families to take comfort in God, assuring that the police would leave no stone unturned to ensure justice prevailed.

Tragedy hit the farming community in the early hours of Saturday, when Richard Appiah, a popular footballer, allegedly murdered his 12-year-old relative, with two others, and kept the body in a room.

Police have since retrieved and deposited the bodies of Louis Agyemang Junior, Stephen Sarpong and a yet to be identified body at a private mortuary at Mantukwa in the Sunyani West Municipality.

Dr Dampare made the appeal when he and a high-powered police delegation visited and sympathised with the deceased families at Abesim on Sunday.

He told the family the police would transfer the bodies to Accra for further investigations, saying the bodies would be brought back to the families when investigations were completed.

Dr Akuffo said though the deaths of the three young men were beyond human imagination and it was only God who could explain that, the police would ensure that anybody in connection with the crime was arrested and prosecuted.

He urged the families to be comforted saying from Tuesday, August 24, the police would despatch Counsellors from its headquarters to counsel the mothers of the deceased children.

“A team of investigators from the CID headquarters are on their way coming to support investigations and I assured you that justice would prevail in this matter,” the IGP told the families.

Earlier, the IGP held closed-door discussions with Barimah Kumi Acheaw, the Chief of Abesim and Kyidomhene of the Dormaa Traditional Area.

Dr Dampare and his entourage also visited the crime scene at Alaska, a new settlement.