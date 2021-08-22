Abesim Murder: Acting IGP orders CID headquarters to assist investigations

The acting Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has directed the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), headquarters to provide technical support to the Bono Regional CID to effectively investigate the murder of three persons at Abesim in the Sunyani Municipality.

“The murder case involves one Richard Appiah, a 28-year-old architect, suspected to have murdered 12 and 15 years old young men and a yet-to-be identified man whose bodies were found in his living quarters at Alaska, near Abesim, on Friday, August 20, 2021,” a press release issued by the Police said.

A copy of the release signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Kwesi Ofori, acting Director-General of Public Affairs, said the arrest of Appiah, now in custody and assisting with investigations, was facilitated by the collaboration of members of the community.

Dr Dampare in commending the Police and the community for the timely arrest of Appiah, urged the deepening of civil-police collaboration to promote peace and security in the society.