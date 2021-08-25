Abesim murder: bereaved families grateful to police administration

The bereaved families of the three young men murdered at Abesim, near Sunyani on Tuesday, expressed appreciation to the police administration for the quick investigations conducted into the case so far.

They said the interest and commitment of the acting Inspector General of the Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare in the case had deepened their confidence and trust in the Police, and hoped expeditious investigations would be conducted for justice to prevail.

Nana Gyamfi Kumanini I, the spokesman for the bereaved families gave the appreciation when the Bono Regional Security Council visited and sympathised with the families at Abesim.

Tragedy hit the farming community in the early hours of Saturday, when Richard Appiah, a popular footballer, allegedly murdered his 12-year-old relative, with two others, and kept the body in a room.

Police have since retrieved and deposited the bodies of Loius Agyemang Junior, Stephen Sarpong, and a yet to be identified body at a private mortuary at Mantukwa in the Sunyani West Municipality, while Appiah had been in police custody.

Two suspects have so far been arrested in connection with the crime, aiding police investigations.

Nana Kumanini I also expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the government, security agencies, and Ghanaians in general saying “we know you are all strongly behind us in seeking justice for our departed relatives”.

Mr Martin Obeng, the Sunyani West Municipal Chief Executive who led the REGSEC on behalf of Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister said “the regional minister as a mother is shocked and worried about the pains and trauma you are going through”.

Mr Obeng advised the families to be comforted and assured the REGSEC together with the police would ensure all the perpetrators involved in the murder case would be apprehended and prosecuted as well.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Godfred Owusu Boateng, the Bono Regional Police Commander said the police would always visit the families for any relevant information, instead of inviting them to the station.