Abi Apalara’s Book Beyond Hello Teaches How to Create Authentic Connections

Are you searching for deeper, more fulfilling friendships? Do you wonder why some connections thrive effortlessly while others fizzle out? In her powerful new book, Beyond Hello, author Abi Apalara offers an inspiring guide to building meaningful and lasting relationships that transcend surface-level pleasantries.

Drawing from over 22 years of a happy marriage, decades of service as a devoted Christian, and a passion for mentoring, Abi brings a wealth of wisdom to Beyond Hello. Combining real-life experiences and valuable insights, she aims to inspire readers of all ages to invest in and nurture the friendships that truly matter.

“Education and intentionality are essential for success in every area of life, including relationships,” Abi shares. With this belief at the core of her writing, Beyond Hello provides practical tools and relatable stories to help readers build authentic connections and navigate the challenges that come with maintaining meaningful bonds. Abi Apalara is a wife, mother, mentor, and passionate advocate for meaningful relationships. A devoted Christian for over 25 years, Abi has served her community through roles such as teaching Sunday school in Nigeria and volunteering in the Parents-to-Be department of her church in London. She holds a master’s degree from the University of Greenwich and works with a charitable organization providing social housing in London.

Abi’s heart for mentoring and inspiring others is evident in her work. Through Beyond Hello, she offers readers practical advice and heartfelt encouragement drawn from her own life and her desire to help others thrive in their relationships. If you’ve ever longed for stronger connections or wondered how to maintain deep, lasting friendships, Beyond Hello is the book you’ve been waiting for. Available now, this transformative guide is perfect for anyone seeking to enrich their relationships and live a life full of genuine connection.

Read more on the book here https://abiapalara.com/beyond-hello

Order ‘Beyond Hello’ on Amazon here https://amzn.eu/d/gWCIYWd