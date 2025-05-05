Abiana Drops Heartfelt Anthem to Celebrate Mothers

Sensational female vocalist, Eldah Naa Abiana Dickson, known by her stage name Abiana, has dropped a new banger to celebrate the irreplaceable role of mothers in society.

The powerful new single, which features Souly Bird from Germany, comes as a timely tribute ahead of Mother’s Day observances worldwide.

The song has a francophone flavor, but very soothing as she blends it with her beautiful afro-soul voice.

The song, born from personal reflection, carries profound meaning for the artist. “Since losing my mother, Esther Kofitse Mawusi, I have gained a deeper appreciation for all mothers,” Abiana shares. “We often take their love for granted, saying ‘thank you’ sometimes, but never enough. This song is my eternal gratitude set to melody.”

More than just another Mother’s Day tribute, the single represents Abiana’s conscious decision to add her voice to the global chorus honouring maternal figures.

“There are many songs celebrating mothers, but I realised – where is my voice? This won’t be my last ode to mothers, because praising them is a never-ending privilege,” the vocalist explains.

She further added, “To most of us, Mother’s Day would be the only time we would appreciate them as the years go by. Her departure became a realisation of the lessons each day of her life taught me, and every single moment lived with her was a privilege.”

Abiana continues to establish herself as one of Ghana’s most compelling vocal talents, blending authentic storytelling with rich musicality. Her growing discography reflects both artistic excellence and deep social consciousness.

“I couldn’t say thank you enough, but a thank you sung in melodies and a song will live forever,” she reiterated.

Abiana remains committed to delivering exceptional music that resonates with listeners and showcases the rich cultural heritage of Ghana.

The award-winning female vocalist recently dropped an Extended Play (EP) titled “Taste of Africa,” which is making waves globally and captivating souls.

With unparalleled artistry and a compelling musical vision, she continues to showcase vibrant and ever-evolving music to a global audience through various digital streaming platforms.