Abiba Asoma Celebrates Her Birthday In a Grand-style With Nazareth Children’s Home

GRASAG UEW Gender Commissioner, Abiba Asoma has embarked on another benevolent exercise as she celebrated her birthday in a grand-style with Nazareth Children’s Home at Sang near Yendi in the Northern Region.

Apart from throwing an exciting party for the children, Gender Commissioner also donated bags of rice, drinks, toiletries, detergents to the Home for their upkeep.

Abiba Asoma and her few friends who visited the Home took their time to interact with the children as they shared some sumptuous meals with them. As they also danced together while showing love and affection to the unfortunate kids.

According to her, the welfare of the children over the years has been of huge interest to her and she finds it a blessing to see a smile on their faces.

“This is not going to be a nine-day wonder; I promised to be visiting them often. We just prayed for good health and long life,” she stated.

GRASAG UEW Gender Commissioner, however, underscored the need for showing love to the less privileged; especially in this era of the coronavirus pandemic.

She also seized the golden opportunity to appeal to other NGOs and corporate bodies to endeavor to come to the aid of Nazareth Children’s Home since they need support.

Abiba Asoma without any iota of doubt has carved a niche for herself through the consistent campaigns for preaching against gender-based violence in the country aside from her professional acuity.

Reverend Sister Theresa Mario Mumuni popularly known as Sister Stan of the Nazareth Children’s Home, who received the items on of the Home in elation expressed her profound gratitude to Abiba Asoma and her friends for coming to their aid.

The children on their part expressed joy and prayed for her towards the realization of her dreams and aspirations.