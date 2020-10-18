The Abibiman Foundation has called on politicians and others in positions of influence to show statesmanship and circumspection as the country inches towards the December 7 elections.



The foundation said Ghanaians must be reminded that elections were “about engaging very well with electorates on your programmes and policies for them to vote for you. Polls also do not mean pull nor push for the electorates to engage in physical confrontations at any polling centre.

Mr. Kwabena Ofosuhene, Founder and Executive Chairman of Abibiman Foundation, observed that often the citizens believed that they had the right to excise their freedom of speech, while neglecting the general implications of their actions and inactions.

He stressed that, “We should be mindful that political tensions and pockets of conflicts are neither good for the welfare of children and young people nor for the promotion of businesses and sustainability of livelihoods or development of any country”.

Ghana, he noted, was the only place Ghanaians could call home, saying it was therefore the duty of every citizen to ensure the country remained peaceful.

He said politicians, traditional leaders and religious leaders, corporate heads, media and all persons in positions of influence should be very quick to refute any baseless allegations, condemn any acts of violence, and injustices.

Mr Ofosuhene said Ghanaians must be abreast of the potential dangers associated with Elections 2020, and work together to deal with any issues that might arise.

“Issues pertaining to delay and compressed period for the compilation and validation of the new voters register, how to confirm the legitimacy some Ghanaians, baseless allegations and utterances from some politicians and statesmen are all compounding the situations and caused high tension, fear and panic ahead of the elections”.