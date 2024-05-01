AbibiNsroma Foundation On Why Improper Disposal of E-waste Is A Threat To Environmental Sustainability

E-waste is basically electronic and electrical waste or unused gadgets which are at the end of life cycle.
E-waste is a growing concern posting a lot of havoc on the environment.
According to united nations report 2019, 50 million tons of e-waste is generated annually across the globe. The figure has been projected to double by 2050.
It have been proven according to the same report that only twenty percent (20%) of the global e-waste are recycled annually.
According to the same report Ghana also generates 52,000 tons e-waste annually which poses serious environmental sustainability threats to human survival.
Environmental protection Agencies of Ghana (EPA) has come out with many policies to prevent this growing concern.
E-waste can be properly looked at in these thematic areas:
1. Environmental Sustainability
2. Economic environment and
3. Health
Through out the world e-waste management must be looked with these perspectives to enable us have proper appreciation of the issues.
E-waste is a climate change solution if handled professionally and technically.
Improper disposal of e-waste posts health problems like respiratory and lungs problems endanger human survival.
Indiscriminate disposal of these electronic and electrical gadgets pollutes the soil because of the inbuilt batteries.
Also, is a economic issue in the sense that, it’s can generate a lots of employment for the youths if handled technically and professionally.
Is a health issue in the sense that collectors of these waste are not able to handle these waste in a environmental sustainable manner and go about burning the items for some minerals such as copper, lithium gold and other precious minerals.
AbibiNsroma Foundation Our interventions to manage the situation are:
1. Data distraction and collection
2. Segregation
3. Recycling ♻️
4. Advocacy and training
We have partner a number of organizations such as Strategic Network for Development(SYND), Ghana environmental protection Agencies (EPA) Ghana TVET in promoting and Advocating for proper disposal and management of e-waste. in Ghana.
We have also organized an advocacy training in We also partner Appcyclers Ghana on number of projects.
AbibiNsroma Foundation
www.abibinsromafoundation.org