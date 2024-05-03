AbibiNsroma Foundation — The Unyielding Voice: Celebrating World Press Freedom Day

In the tapestry of modern society, a free press is a vibrant thread that weaves together the very fabric of democracy.

AbibiNsroma stands in solidarity with the journalists and media professionals who, with unwavering resolve, shine a light on truth and hold the powerful to account.

The theme of this year’s commemoration, “Information as a Public Good,” serves as a poignant reminder of the critical role that accurate, fact-checked information plays in our lives.

It is a day to reflect on the essence of journalism and the importance of reliable, freely accessible information in fostering informed communities and robust democracies.

Yet, as we celebrate, we must also acknowledge the perils that come with the pursuit of truth. In many parts of the world, press freedom is under siege. Journalists face threats, intimidation, and even violence for their work.

Censorship and media blackouts are employed to stifle dissent, and the proliferation of ‘fake news’ undermines the credibility of legitimate news sources.

The digital era has brought new challenges and opportunities for the free press. Social media platforms have democratised information dissemination, allowing stories to reach global audiences at unprecedented speed.

However, this has also led to the spread of misinformation, requiring journalists to navigate a complex landscape of truth and deception.

On this World Press Freedom Day, AbibiNsroma wishes to express on this day our encouragement for those who endeavor to report the truth in the face of adversity.

As we are heading towards the elections in December 2024, we call for the protection of journalists everywhere, for the right to speak truth to power, and for the safeguarding of the free flow of information.

They play a crucial part in fostering peace and fairness of truth which affects the entire society.

As we champion press freedom, let us remember that every article, every broadcast, and every post carries with it the weight of responsibility – to inform, to enlighten, and to empower.

Let us commit to supporting a free press not just today, but every day, for in the words of the timeless adage, “Information is the currency of democracy.”

AbibiNsroma Foundation

www.abibinsromafoundation.org