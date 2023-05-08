Abide in Christ to bear good fruits – Rev. Afreh

Reverend Stephen Kwame Afreh, Lead Pastor of the Assemblies of God, Ghana, Holy Ghost Temple, Kadjebi, has urged Christians to abide in Christ to bear good fruits.

He said they could only achieve this if they allowed themselves to be pruned by God.

“If you abide in Christ, you bear good fruit, but if not, you wither,” Rev. Afreh said, and urged Christians to allow themselves to be corrected, rebuked and guided to bear good and abundant fruits.

Delivering a Sunday Sermon under the theme: “Formula for Fruit Bearing” and reading from John 15:8, he said Rev Afreh said: “By this, my Father is glorified, that you bear much fruit and so prove to be my disciples.”

He asked the believers to examine their lifestyles and attitudes and if bad, they should reform to enable them to bear good fruit.

Reading from Matthew 3:10, Rev. Afreh said “even now the axe is laid to the root of the trees. Every tree therefore that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into fire.”

He said the day of accountability nears, so those who produce good fruit would enjoy good food and noted that believers needed to repent and live good lives to bear good fruit; adding “none of us is above God, so let’s be allowed to be corrected.”

Rev. Afreh, who is the immediate past Volta North Regional Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, advised them to be guarded by what they do on earth and seek the Kingdom of God first and all other things would be added onto them.