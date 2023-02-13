Abigail Abugri and Noah Wumbriche wins the Ashanti Regional Cross Country race

Abigail Abugri and Noah Wumbriche run a spectacular race to emerge winners of the 2023 Ashanti Regional Cross Country race held in Ahafo Ano South West District, Mankranso.

The race which started at 10:00 am saw over 200 energetic male and female athletes fighting for a slot to represent the region in the National Cross-Country race billed for Tamale in a fortnight.

At the end of the 8.3km race which started at Abodease and ended at Wioso, it was Abugri, who completed her race in a time of 29:12.31 to top the female division whilst Wumbriche from Mampong clocked 25:17.68 to lead his category.

The Regional Cross Country race organised by the National Sports Authority (NSA), with support from the Ghana Education Service (GES) in the district was held to select 20 male and female athletes to represent Ashanti Region in the national event.

In the female category, Joyce Ayumba of the St. Louis SHS and Esther Yakubu, a student of the Amankwatha Primary School came second and third in a time of 30:07.18 and 30:52.61 respectively.

Felicia Babulweri of Ola Girls (30:52.61), Salamatu Mumuni (31:06.22), Rabiatu Braimah (31:25.60), Agnes Agyei (32:02.85), Alimatu Iddrisu (32:27.88), Hannah Adompako (32:.47.93), and Gloria Abobila (33:13.50) ran their respective times to complete the top ten for the region.

In the male division, Wumbriche was closely followed by Emmanuel Tetteh of Kumasi High SHS who finished the long-distance race in 25:18.30, and Adam Fuseini in 25:28.15.

The rest are, Tumpuri Bernard (25:32.91), Raphael Manority (26:05.37), Damal Mathew (26:32.41), Collins Obeng (26:45.34), Abdul Sulemana (26:46.68), Wahab Aminu (26:47.37) and Bonti Nurudeen Tia (27:22.50) to register their names on the list for the region.

Prof. Peter Twumasi, the Director General of the NSA who was awed by the performance of the athletes congratulated the team and encouraged the participants to continue training hard to represent Ghana in international competitions.

The Regional Director of the NSA, Mr. Emmanuel Appiah said the 20 athletes selected would camp for seven days to prepare and receive training from coaches in a bid to win the National Cross Country race.