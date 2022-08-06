Abigail Kwarteng And Rose Yeboah Make Name For Ghana In Long Jump

Abigail Kwarteng was unable to clear 1.92m after jumping 1.71m, 1.76m, 1.81m, 1.85m and 1.89m in Women’s Long Jump at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Rose Yeboah registered her new personal best of 1. 89m. The reigning African Senior Championships champion is a raw talent and potential is amazing.

She will need to polish as soon as possible because she’s destined for big things. She’s with the University of Cape Coast.

Both Ghanaian contenders were good at the semi finals, but had some difficulties and are out of medal reckoning.

But with two Ghanaians in the final of the Commonwealth Games was inspiring and encouraging.