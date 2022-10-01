Abigail Sena Sosu hails WISA Achievers Awards

Young enterprising female sports journalist, Miss Abigail Sena Sosu has commended the Women In Sports Association (WISA) for encouraging young and retired sports personalities.

Speaking on behalf of the award winners at the Media Center of the Accra Sports Stadium last Saturday, she said the awards will inspire her to work harder and move on to bigger places.

Abigail who works with the Multimedia Group/Joy Sports and GTV Sports Plus as a Sports Presenter has made a name for herself and now rated as one of the best.

She thanked the President of WISA, Madam Gloria Commodore for observing her works and duly recognizing and rewarding her.

32 distinguished sports personalities including 80 years old for African Table Tennis Queen, Madam Ethel Jacks and Commonwealth Games, Birmingham 2022, Long Jump Bronze Medalist, Deborah Acquah were some of the people honored.

Six males who support females participation in sports including the Director General of the National Sports Authority, Professor Peter Twumasi was also awarded.